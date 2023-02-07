Eagles Owner Makes Feelings on Jalen Hurts Crystal Clear

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was honest about his feelings regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts, who’s in Year 3 of his stint with the Eagles since they drafted him, could be up for a new contract after the season. With Super Bowl LVII on deck Sunday, the talks will happen in the offseason.

But if the Eagles owner has his way, Hurts will be in Philadelphia for a long time.

“Eagles CEO Jeff Lurie told Sal Paolantonio Jalen Hurts has ‘nothing to prove’ to be viewed as long term answer at QB,” ESPN’s Tim McManus reported on Twitter. “Asked if contract extension negotiations are in the future, Lurie said: ‘He’s just what we’re looking for.’”

Lurie is notable for his ability to hire coaches. Since he bought them team, Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni all walked through the doors.

That goes for quarterbacks as well. Hurts is the latest high level signal caller under Lurie’s watch of the franchise.

First, it was Donovan McNabb then Michael Vick and Nick Foles, followed by Carson Wetnz and now Hurts. All had high levels of success, with McNabb considered the best quarterback in franchise history.

Foles won the Super Bowl five years ago, Vick had some of his best passing moments with the Eagles and Wentz played at an MVP level before injuries ended his tenure in Philadelphia.

So as far as Lurie and Hurts, it seems like a match made in heaven, particularly if Hurts leads the Eagles to a win over the Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts is just what Jeffrey Lurie wants for Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts put up MVP numbers this season and is one win away from a Super Bowl title. Standing in his way are the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s been a lot,” Hurts said. “I’m not gonna make this about me. This city? This is a special city. They deserve everything that’s going on. This is a special city. (But) we got one more. We got one more.”

This season, Hurts put up 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions, a 66.5% completion percentage, 760 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

“I think Jalen is defined by the very word that you used in terms of his commitment to his development,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said of his former player. “If you understand the history of this player, he went 26-2 here as a starter, bought into everything in the program, and got beat out, and went through a whole season after going 26-2 as a starter of being a backup player …

“And I can’t tell you how proud I am of seeing this guy in the Super Bowl. Only because I know first hand what he went through to get there. How he dedicated himself to doing the things that he needed to do to make himself a better player. That (made) him a complete player at the position.”