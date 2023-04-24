Jalen Hurts was already popular in Philadelphia, but the Eagles quarterback might’ve elevated himself to an entirely different level with the fanbase after comments regarding his contract extension. Hurts has one thing on his mind: winning championships.

Hurts signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Eagles earlier in the offseason. He inked a five-year deal worth $255 million with $179.304 million guaranteed. He also has a no-trade clause.

The deal made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. But Hurts didn’t sign a fully-guaranteed contract — and he says winning is the reason.

Per James Palmer of NFL Network, Hurts said “It takes a village” to win a Super Bowl in the league. Leaving some money available to others will only help Philadelphia’s chances of winning a ring.

“Money is nice,” Hurts said. “Championships are better.”

#eagles QB Jalen Hurts was asked why he didn’t want a fully guaranteed contract. Hurts went on to say when you look at the best teams in the league “it takes a village”. Hurts added that they have something special building in Philly.



“Money is nice. Championships are better. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 24, 2023

Did you hear that? That sound was the entire city of Philadelphia giving Hurts a standing ovation for that comment.

Make no mistake, Hurts will be just fine on the financial side. The quarterback still signed the largest contract in the history of the league. But he could’ve requested a fully-guaranteed deal before signing on the dotted line.

Hurts’ new deal came after he led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LVII appearance. The 24-year-old just completed his third season in the league.

Jalen Hurts Signs New Deal After Big 2022 Season

Hurts certainly earned a contract extension after his incredible run in 2022. Now, the Eagles have their quarterback locked up for the foreseeable future.

Hurts has started 34 games for the Eagles over the past three seasons. He owns a 23-11 record and has thrown for 7,906 yards and 44 touchdowns in his NFL career. The young quarterback has also rushed for 1,898 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The quarterback’s most productive season came last fall. He ended the year with 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions. The third-year QB also rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Because of his efforts, Hurts was in the MVP conversation at the end of the year and received Pro Bowl honors. Not a bad year for the former Alabama standout.

Now that Philadelphia has secured its quarterback situation, the organization will focus on adding pieces through free agency, trades, and the upcoming NFL Draft.

While teams are always looking to improve each season, the Eagles appear to be in a good spot with Hurts under center through 2028. They’ll probably be a legitimate Super Bowl contender for the next few years.