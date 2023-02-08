WATCH: Jalen Hurts Gives Unique Response to Career Path if He Wasn’t an NFL Player

Jalen Hurts is set to play in the first Super Bowl of his career on Sunday as the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles. But somewhere in an alternate universe, he made a life away from the field.

In a press conference Monday, Hurts was asked what career path he would have chosen if he didn’t become a football player. The quarterback first mentioned coaching, citing his father Averion who coached him in high school. But after some thought, he settled on something else entirely.

“I could be a coach,” Hurts said. “I mean, obviously my dad. But I would probably be a professional crawfish cooker. I’ve got the best crawfish of ’em.”

Jalen Hurts shares what he'd be if he wasn't playing football 🦞👨‍🍳



Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5AqRk pic.twitter.com/7UN1mkiw8m — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Hurts has boasted about his crawfish cooking ability. In an interview with GQ in September 2021, the quarterback cited it as one of his hobbies, calling his food “angelic.”

“I cook the best crawfish that they’ve ever had,” he told the magazine. “I think I’m the greatest in the game.”

It isn’t just crawfish that Hurts enjoyed making, though. In the same interview with GQ, he revealed that he prepared pigs feet with teammate DeVonta Smith in his dorm room when they attended Alabama together.

Hurts might be the self-proclaimed greatest crawfish cooker in the game, but his football skills aren’t too shabby either. Following a college career that included stops at Alabama and Oklahoma, the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

His third NFL season ended up being his best yet, as he finished the regular season with 3,701 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Hurts also made an impact on the ground with 760 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns, ranking him fourth among quarterbacks.

That performance helped the Eagles to a league-best 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They defeated the Giants and 49ers on their way to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2018.

Now, Hurts has a chance to win the biggest game of his career in just his third pro season.

“It’s been a lot,” Hurts said. “I’m not gonna make this about me. This city? This is a special city. They deserve everything that’s going on. This is a special city. (But) we got one more. We got one more.”

Kickoff for the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.