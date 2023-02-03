Jalen Hurts Has Perfect Response to Question On His Best Play of the Season

Jalen Hurts put the city of Philadelphia on his back and has helped to carry the Eagles all the way to Super Bowl LVII. However, in the words of the late great Kobe Bryant, Hurts has a “job’s not finished” mentality.

In an answer about his best play of the season, Hurts reminded everyone that the season isn’t over as Philly has one game left between them and a title.

“My best play of the season? Season’s not over,” Hurts said. “We have a heck of an opportunity in front of us and we’ve worked really hard to be where we are now. To have the opportunity is something that you earn so we’re going to work really hard to take advantage of it.”

This is exactly the mindset that Eagles fans want their quarterback to have before his first appearance on the Super Bowl stage. It’s what has gotten them to this point and may very well be the attitude that helps them win the franchise’s fifth championship.

49ers Player Claims Conspiracy by NFL To Get Eagles in the Super Bowl

Conspiracy has been a hot topic around the NFL this week. Arian Foster started it by joking that the NFL is rigged. Now, someone with the San Francisco 49ers believes the same thing after the NFC Championship Game.

From what one 49er apparently said to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, he thought the league called in an Eagles win after Brock Purdy went down. With the story of ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ seemingly over, they thought as though the NFL would have much preferred to see Philly in Super Bowl LVII than San Francisco.

“It felt like once Purdy got hurt, someone at the league called down and said, ‘Make sure the Eagles get to the Super Bowl, and not them.” — JPA (@jasrifootball) January 30, 2023

To be fair, watching a 49er team that was on their fourth quarterback try and go up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wouldn’t have exactly been the most compelling matchup. However, the point very much undersells what Philadelphia did in the NFC title game and throughout the regular season.

Conspiracy or not, the Eagles were on top all season long. They’re a worthy contender to win a world championship this year and, in the end, all San Francisco can do is wonder what if?