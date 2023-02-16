Jalen Hurts is About to Get Paid, Adam Schefter Projects How Much

Jalen Hurts enjoyed a fantasitic season with the Eagles. But he finally ran out of time in the Super Bowl.

Since the young quarterback has only one year remaining on his NFL rookie contract, the Eagles likely are already working on his second agreement, when players earn some significant cash. This should make Jalen Hurts very happy.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter said the going rate for Jalen Hurts is north of $45 million a year. “To me, that’s the starting point,” Schefter said, and it may not even be close.” The Eagles selected Hurts midway through the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Then Philadelphia signed Jalen Hurts to a four-year rookie contract worth $6,025,171. His signing bonus was $1,941,944 and he received another $2,825,815 guaranteed.

A big payday is imminent for Jalen Hurts this offseason 💰



"North of $45 million. To me, that's the starting point, and it may not even be close." —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/0LhkdvPOEZ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 15, 2023

Starting AAV for Jalen Hurts Would be $45 Million. Aaron Rodgers Is Tops with $50 Million

Schefter lauded Hurts on his radio show this week:

“It would be an upset if that deal did not get done this offseason,” Schefter said. “To me, ($45 million) is the starting point. And it may not even be close to the ultimate figure of where it ultimately comes in. He’s proven himself as a top-five quarterback in this league. He was just a few plays away from taking this team to its second world title. He is going to get paid, and he’s going to get paid royally, along with the other quarterbacks who are due for a deal.”

If Hurts’ extension ended up at exactly $45 million of average annual value, that would tie him with Patrick Mahomes for a top five quarterback deal in the league based on AAV. Mahomes signed his deal at age 24. It was for 10 years for $45 million each year.

Who Were Highest Paid QBs in 2022 Based on AAV

Aaron Rodgers: $50M AAV over 3 years Russell Wilson: $48M AAV over 5 years Kyler Murray: $46M AAV over 5 years Deshaun Watson: $46M AAV over 5 years Patrick Mahomes: $45M AAV over 10 years

With Jalen Hurts still in his first contract, the Eagles had enough money to pay other players and build the team around their sensational dual-threat young quarterback. But that advantage is about to go away. Hurts certainly proved his worth in the playoffs. If not for Patrick Mahomes’ late-game heroics, Hurts was on track for Super Bowl MVP honors. He completed 27 of 38 attempts for 304 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 70 yards with three scores.