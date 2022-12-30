Jalen Hurts Listed as ‘Doubtful’ for Eagles-Saints Game

The Philadelphia Eagles may once again be turning to Gardner Minshew to lead the offense. It’s unlikely that Jalen Hurts sees the field this weekend when Philly hosts the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Eagles have officially listed Hurts as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game. He did not play in last weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia lost a 40-34 decision to Dallas. Minshew completed 24-of-40 passes for 355 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the defeat.

Eagles officially are listing QB Jalen Hurts as doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Saints.



It is believed that no player listed as doubtful in a week this season has gone on to play that Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2022

Hurts sustained a right shoulder sprain in Philadelphia’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18. Per the Eagles’ team website, the quarterback has made great progress in his recovery, but the team is unlikely to risk further injury.

It’s probably a smart decision, as Philadelphia already has a playoff spot locked up with a 13-2 record. The Eagles are still chasing a division title, however.

Kickoff for Sunday is set for 12 p.m. CT on FOX.

This is the time of year when championships are won … in fantasy football. So, there may be some very unhappy fantasy owners out there when it comes to the Jalen Hurts news.

Owners weren’t too thrilled to learn that Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry was ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys. Multiple individuals expressed serious doubt about their chances to win their league title because of that.

“I’m doubtful to win the championship,” one individual wrote. Another stated, “My fantasy championship without Henry or Hurts.”

Both players have been exceptional for their teams this season. They’ll be significant losses for fantasy owners this weekend.

Hurts has thrown for 3,472 yards with 22 touchdowns and has rushed for 747 yards with 13 touchdowns on the ground. Henry has piled up 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns.

We’re sure everyone with a fantasy football team in the mix is handling the Hurts news just fine.