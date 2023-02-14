Jalen Hurts Shares Powerful Message With Child Following Super Bowl Loss

Even in defeat, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made time to answer a young reporter’s question following Super Bowl LVII Sunday.

Following the 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts was asked if there was a lesson he learned from the game that he could take with him moving forward. Hurts smiled before giving a heartfelt answer.

Jalen Hurts is truly wise beyond his years. Doing your media session after a Super Bowl loss is always difficult.



Watch Hurts listen, smile, and give a heartfelt answer to this question from @GioThePodcaster.



Love catching little things like this. pic.twitter.com/fTQwVdJPVR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2023

“I think you want to cherish these moments,” Hurts told 15-year-old podcast host Giovanni Hamilton. “You want to cherish these moments with the people that you’ve come so far with. Your family, your loved ones, your teammates, your peers, everyone that you do it with and do it for. I’m so proud of this team for everything that we’ve been able to overcome. Obviously we had a big time goal in the end that we wanted to accomplish and we came up short.

“I think the beautiful part about it is everyone experiences different pains, everyone experiences different agonies of life but you decide if you want to learn from it. You decide if you want to use that to be a teachable moment. I know what I’ll do.”

Hurts, 24, had a historic performance in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts rushed for 70 yards on 15 carries — a Super Bowl record for a quarterback. He recorded three rushing touchdowns to tie a record for any player. Through the air, Hurts completed 27-of-38 passes for 304 yards and one score.

Patrick Mahomes Complimentary of Jalen Hurts After Super Bowl LVII

Hurts would have been the Super Bowl MVP had Philadelphia not blown a 10-point lead in the second half. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home his second Super Bowl MVP instead, though he made sure to compliment Hurts’ play after the game.

“I mean, if there was any doubters left, there shouldn’t be now,” Mahomes said. “The way he stepped on this stage, and ran, threw the ball, whatever it took for his team to win. That was a special performance. I don’t want it to get lost in the loss that they had.”