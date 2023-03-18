Jamaal Williams Ripped the Detroit Lions in his Introductory Press Conference with New Orleans Saints

Jamaal Williams pulled no punches when speaking about the Detroit Lions during his introductory press conference with the New Orleans Saints.

Williams had a tremendous season for the Lions in 2022. After becoming a leader following joining Detroit in 2021, he out-performed all expectations with 17 touchdowns last season. Most teams would’ve brought a player like that back without hesitation, but the Lions didn’t feel the need to.

Instead, Detroit signed former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery to a deal at the outset of free agency. Then, they offered Williams a deal he deemed was “disrespectful” to him. Afterwards, the now-former Lions running back signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Saints. Still, it’s evident he’s scorned by Detroit.

“The offer they gave me, I felt like was disrespectful and showing that they really didn’t want me to be there like that,” Williams said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

Of course, the shocking thing remains that the Lions didn’t want to pony up $12 million for a player who is so important to their operation. Not only was Williams a touchdown machine, but he was exactly what Dan Campbell looks for in a player.

Indisputably, Montgomery is a very talented back, but Williams proved it on a team that was starved for talent. He found the end-zone with ease on many occasions last season. Now, he’ll hope to do so in New Orleans.

Nevertheless, at least the Saints have made Jamaal Williams feel welcome. The six-point mercenary will look to reach double-digit scores once again in 2023.

More on Jamaal Williams, New Orleans Saints

Moreover, Jamaal Williams came into the NFL via the 2017 NFL Draft. He was selected in the fourth round with the No. 134 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers out of BYU.

Over the course of his career, he’s always played the second fiddle. Still, he’s carved out big roles for himself by being dependable and a fantastic leader.

Through 2022, Williams has amassed 3,652 rushing yards, 30 rushing touchdowns, 160 receptions, 1,191 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in his career. He’ll be hoping to add to that in a big way in New Orleans.

The Saints are happy, and now Jamaal Williams is too. The marriage of the player and team could be a fruitful one in New Orleans.