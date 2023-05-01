Jamaal Williams has Tyrann Mathieu, Saints onlookers in disbelief over condiment choice for crawfish

Jamaal Williams might be on borrowed time in New Orleans. It’s not because of the running back’s performance, but his preferred condiment for crawfish.

In a short video put together by the Saints over the weekend, it was revealed that Williams has a special dipping sauce when eating crawfish. He needs a little BBQ sauce to enhance the flavor, apparently.

That didn’t sit well with new teammate Tyrann Mathieu … or really anyone within the Saints organization. Or probably anyone else within the state of Louisiana, to be honest.

Below is the video of Williams asking for a little BBQ sauce to liven up the flavor of the crawfish. You can hear a lot of people utterly confused by the running back’s request.

Mathieu attempts to plead with Williams, saying there’s already a lot of flavor on the crawfish. Williams was unfazed, though. He’s still convinced that the Cajun cuisine tastes better with a little something extra.

Williams enters his first season as a member of the Saints. You’d think he’d be a little bit more careful with his culinary combinations in New Orleans, but he clearly is bringing his unique taste to the team.

He doesn’t care what anyone thinks about it, either.

What does Jamaal Williams bring to New Orleans?

Aside from his BBQ sauce addiction with seafood, Williams brings a lot of experience to the New Orleans backfield. He’s entering his seventh year in the NFL and is hoping to add a little pop to the Saints offense.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Following the 2020 campaign, he spent two years with the Detroit Lions. He’s coming off a huge year in 2022, piling up 1,066 yards on the ground and rushing for a league-best 17 touchdowns.

For his career, Williams has tallied 3,652 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground. He’s also responsible for 1,191 receiving yards and an additional eight touchdown receptions in his first six years.

The Saints ended the 2022 campaign with a 7-10 record. Because the NFC South was the NFL’s most abysmal division, New Orleans remained in the thick of the playoff race until the very end of the season.

But New Orleans hopes that the addition of Williams — coming off a career year — can help get the team back in the playoff picture in 2023.

If Williams performs well this season, maybe Saints fans will let this crawfish-and-BBQ sauce thing slide. Maybe.