Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals Respond to Disrespectful Comment from Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are a team that’s heard all of the noise all season long. Everyone wanted to see them prove that their Super Bowl run wasn’t a fluke and, now that they sit a game away from another Super Bowl appearance in 2023, they’re still getting more than their fair share of disrespect.

After Kansas City LB Willie Gay continued to add fuel to the fire, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase decided it was time to end the war of words. It was less about accepting Gay’s comment, though, and more about being ready to prove it wrong this weekend.

"I ain't got no response for him."

– Ja'Marr Chase#Chiefs LB Willie Gay said "nothing" impresses him about the #Bengals offense.



We asked #Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase & Trenton Irwin about that today. pic.twitter.com/7Y52AUI2iM — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) January 26, 2023

“I ain’t got no response for him. We’re gonna get him. I got no response,” said Chase.

“They’re gonna say what they’re gonna say,” added Cincinnati wide receiver Trenton Irwin. “We go out there and play. That’s what we’re gonna do.”

Considering how things went down between the Chiefs and Bengals over the last two seasons, specifically in 2022’s AFC Championship Game, this game should have all the hype on Sunday as well as a fair share of animosity. Still, Chase sounds as if he’s reached the point where he’s ready to end the conversation. He wants to go out, put up his numbers, and let the result of this edition of the AFC Title Game speak for itself.

Damar Hamlin’s Medical Team Given Key to the City of Cincinnati

It isn’t an exaggeration. The medical team at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center saved Damar Hamlin’s life earlier this month. So, for their hard work saving the NFL player, they have been collectively given the key to the city of Cincy.

When Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field back on January 2, the NFL world froze. It was a collective moment of terror and worry. But, the Buffalo Bills had a dedicated athletic training staff and UCMC had an elite team as well.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval was more than happy to give the key to the city to these dedicated healthcare workers. The UC Health motto, “In Science Lives Hope.” There could be no better slogan for this medical team.

The UC Health COO, Robert Wiehe was proud of his team and the work they did to help Damar Hamlin, and ultimately, the sport of football.

“The immediate impact is the awareness to the community of the care we give, our teams are the best in the country as everyone was able to witness over the course of the last month,” Wiehe said, via CBSSports.

On top of getting the key to the city, there’s going to be another big gift given. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital will receive $10,000 worth of toy donations from Fisher-Price and Mattel. Those two companies have an existing relationship with the Bills.