NBC Sports Philadelphia Analyst Goes Off on Controversial James Bradberry Holding Penalty

NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst and host Michael Barkann went off on the controversial James Bradberry penalty in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles’ defensive back was called for holding on a key third down late in the game. The penalty gave the Chiefs a first down, they ended up bleeding the clock and kicked a game-winning field goal.

The Eagles had one play with six seconds left but couldn’t muster up a miracle down 38-35. Barkann, on live television, went bonkers.

Michael Barkann is all of us. Says “bullshit call” on Eagles Post Game Live.



Video: @NBCSPhilly pic.twitter.com/AxkAsLQzvX — David Grzybowski (@DavidGrzyTV) February 13, 2023

“And then they get to a third and eight on the 15 yard line and an incomplete pass and Carl Cheffer’s team with a bull (expletive) call,” Barkann said. “I mean, utter complete bull (expletive). It’s unbelievable. It’s inexcusable. You don’t make a call right then and there. You don’t let the game be decided by the officiating. And yes it’s true. The officials go both ways. And you’ve got to rise above it. I understand. This is the freaking Super Bowl! And that should never happen.”

Barkann was not the only one furious over the Bradberry penalty. Eagles fans, and pretty much anyone who was not a Chiefs fan, were furious over the call.

Pat McAfee tweeted, “THESE REFS,” following the questionable call. “Such a great game ruined at the end by the refs/NFL at the very end to gift the #Chiefs the win,” wrote Dov Kleiman.

Barstool’s Will Compton added, “Kansas City literally gets bailed out by the refs every close game.”

We can’t wait to hear all the debate about that call over the next few days.

Bradberry seemingly got away with a hold earlier in the game, when he guarded Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Bradberry was called late in the game however.

Barkann at least made his point at the end when he said the team has to rise above it. Philadelphia gave up 38 points in the game and could not muster a legitimate stop on defense in the second half.

Bradberry or not, the Eagles had their chances but could not do enough. Philadelphia fans might be able to take consolation in the epic performance from Jalen Hurts.

35 points should be enough to win a Super Bowl, but the Bradberry penalty, and lack of second half defense, did the Eagles in.