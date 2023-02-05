James Harrison Responds to Outlandish Claim From Former Steelers Teammate Antonio Brown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker wondered why his phone was blowing up this weekend. Then he heard about the video ex-teammate and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted.

Brown took to social media recently to share that he believed James Harrison gave him CTE while the two were teammates in Pittsburgh. That’s a pretty dangerous allegation to make on Brown’s part.

After catching wind of the accusation, Harrison shared a message on Twitter. While he didn’t specifically provide his thoughts, you could tell he was surprised.

“Me realizing why I had 150 text messages this morning,” Harrison posted with a video. You can see the full tweet below:

Me realizing why I had 150 text messages this morning. 🤯😂 pic.twitter.com/KmfYilqpbG — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) February 4, 2023

Harrison didn’t provide any further comment about Brown’s outlandish comments.

Brown played for the Steelers from 2010-18 while Harrison had three different stints with the organization, suiting up for Pittsburgh from 2002-03, 2004-12 and 2014-17.

Antonio Brown Accuses James Harrison of Giving Him CTE

Antonio Brown has been in the news a lot over the last year — mostly for the wrong reasons. The former NFL wide receiver made headlines again after accusing former Steelers teammate James Harrison of giving him CTE.

Brown posted a video to social media explaining why he thought the ex-linebacker was at fault.

“I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE,” Brown said in the video. “James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL. And he hit me one time and ever since he hit me I’ve been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE.”

Just like the rest of us, James Harrison seemed pretty surprised by the allegations.

Brown has faced a number of legal issues and other troubles over the past year. Yet he continues to step in front of the spotlight whenever the opportunity presents itself.