Jameson Williams’ Camp Issues Statement Following NFL Gambling Suspension

The reps for Jameson Williams said the Lions receiver takes full responsibility for violating NFL gambling policy. However, he did not bet on football games.

Alliance Sports represents Williams. And as soon as the NFL announced that five players, including Williams, received significant suspensions, his agents provided details of what happened.

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit.”

Then the agents described what happened. “However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility.

“Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”

The earliest Jameson Williams can return is mid-to-late October. The NFL hasn’t released any of the team schedules, as yet, so there can be no return date. However, Williams can participate in all team offseason activities. Plus, he can report to preseason training camp and play in exhibition games. The date for his suspension starts the day after the Lions make their final roster cuts.

Williams was one of four Lions players, three of them receivers, to receive a harsh punishment from the league. Detroit waived receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore after each received indefinite suspensions. Those punishments are for at least a year. At that point, each can petition the NFL for reinstatement.

The league also suspended Detroit receiver Stanley Berryhill for six games. Like Jameson Williams, Berryhill still can go through off-season activities and preseason training camp when it starts this summer. ESPN reported that the Lions dismissed several staffers during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the NFL also handed down an indefinite suspension of Commander defensive end Shaka Toney.

The NFL, in announcing the punishment for the five players, noted there was “no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

The league is specific in its language about the gambling policy. No player can do any sort of gambling, including the placement of bets on games, while in a team facility or venue.

The Lions already had taken a major chance on Jameson Williams when they selected him with the 12th pick of last year’s NFL draft. The Alabama All-American was coming off a major knee injury. When drafting him, the Lions assumed he’d be healthy for the 2023 season. However, he did play in six games late in the season. He caught one pass for 41 yards and had a carry for 40. So he showed immediate flashes of big-play potential.

Now, Lions fans will have to wait even longer to see what Jameson Williams can do.