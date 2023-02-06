Former NFL Star Jared Allen’s Curling Team Just Beat Olympic Champions

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen was on a winning curling team and beat Olympic champions.

Allen and his team defeated John Shuster’s team, whose team was the 2018 Olympic Champions. The former Vikings standout plays on 2010 Olympian Jason Smith’s team and defeated Shuster and company 10-6 in the first game of round robin play.

Allen and his team eye the 2026 Winter Olympics, set for Milano-Cortina.

Originally, Allen formed a team in 2018 that featured former NFL players. Former Rams quarterback Marc Bulger and former Titans linebacker and offensive tackle Keith Bulluck and Michael Roos played alongside Allen upon the defender’s retirement.

It took a little bit for Allen to get the hang of the new sport.

“I thought curling was going to be a lot easier than it was,” Allen, who was on a different team at the last nationals in 2021 that went 0-9, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “But I’m one of those guys who, once I start something, I’m going to see it through. Our goal at nationals is to beat as many teams as we possibly can and see where we land.”

This is the third time Allen competed at the US Championships. His team is ranked No. 89 worldwide at the moment.

All eight teams at the US Championships have to play each other in the Round Robin and the top four advance to Friday’s playoffs. The winner of Saturday’s final is crowned the national champion and expected to be the representative for the World Championships.

Allen wants to win a Gold Medal at the Olympics, but there’s a long way to go for the former NFL standout and potential Hall of Famer.

Allen is a finalist for this year’s class in Canton. But he has other goals on his mind.

Jared Allen, Curling Team Upset Olympic Champions

How big was the upset pulled off by Allen and his team? Monumental.

Shuster’s team won the last three national tournaments that they entered and the last two Olympic Trials. Shuster went 11-0 during the last nationals in 2020 and 11-2 at the 2022 Olympic Trials.

Allen’s original team with Bulger also featured 2010 Olympian John Benton and fellow veteran curler Hunter Clawson.

Allen was a magnificent character during his NFL days. Just imagine now if he takes the curling world by storm over the next couple of years.

If Allen and his curling team make the Olympics in 2026 and compete for a gold medal, we’ll call for the potential Hall of Famer to ride off into the sunset. And we mean for real, ride on a horse.