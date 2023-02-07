Jason and Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Remains Humble About Super Bowl Coin Toss Decision

Donna Kelce is so very proud that fans want her to flip the coin before her sons, Travis and Jason, face off against each other in the Super Bowl.

She’s flattered that more than 100,000 folks signed a petition for this super mom to be at midfield during the traditional heads-tails moment. But she’s declining. Well, maybe not. What do her sons think? Will one call the NFL commissioner? She knows for sure that she and her husband, Ed, will be in the stands watching their sons Travis and Jason Kelce become the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl. She says she knows her role.

“Here’s the thing,” Donna said on New Heights, her sons’ podcast. “There are so many legends and people that have their blood, sweat and tears on that field. And for a mom (who has) never played football, I don’t think that’s the right place for her to be.”

Then Jason, the All Pro center for the Eagles, tells her: “I think you’re discounting moms of every player who’s ever played.”

But Donna Kelce does make a point with Jason and Travis, the tight end for the Chiefs.

“I don’t know if I’d be a distraction,” she said. “Would I be a distraction out there for you guys? That’s what I would worry about. Cause you’ve always told me since you were little ‘don’t you ever come out on that field, I don’t care if you have a broken foot or what. It’s dad. Don’t you come running out there.’ … You’re like (and she points her finger) don’t you come out there!”

Then she softens her stance on the coin flip, adding a smidge of passive/aggressive guilt. “I would if the two of you say I wouldn’t be a distraction to you.”

Travis says she’s got a “deal,” Jason assures that Mom “wouldn’t be a distraction.” She makes them promise “that you’ll be focusing on the game.” So Jason chimes in “I’m an expert focuser.”

Travis tells everyone that he’ll call Roger Goodell. But mom asks if he has the phone number “nope, I don’t.”

There you have it. We still don’t know if Donna Kelce will toss the coin before she watches Jason and Travis play.

One thing is clear. Donna’s boys evolved into one of the most charming Super Bowl stories in the buildup to the game. Each of the sons already own a Super Bowl ring. Jason earned his with the Eagles in the 2017 Super Bowl. Travis and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl three years later.

The game between the brothers is “just going to be pure joy, pure fun,” Donna Kelce said of Travis and Jason. “How can it get any better than this? It’s going to be — the best day ever. Except for when … both you guys were born, it can’t get any better.”