Jason Kelce Celebrates Re-signing With the Philadelphia Eagles by Ripping Shot of Mezcal with GM Howie Roseman

After the Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce seriously considered retirement. After a long and successful career, nobody would have blamed him for walking away then. However, he decided to return to the Eagles.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Kelce tweeted. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet!”

To celebrate the decision, Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman and Jason Kelce took a shot of mezcal together.

Here’s the behind the scenes moment when Jason shared his decision https://t.co/GKKMfEVP0h pic.twitter.com/TyaesOcxf9 — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 13, 2023

When Roseman pours Kelce his first shot, Jason jokes about how heavy the pour was. That prompted Roseman to joke that they were “doing it by body type,” while giving himself a tiny shot.

Ultimately, Roseman did pour himself a nearly full shot that he took with Kelce. However, he did take noticeably longer to finish than the five-time All-Pro selection.

Jason Kelce Got Emotional Talking About His Mom’s Newfound Celebrity

The Super Bowl saw brothers Jason and Travis Kelce play each other. This put their mother, who wouldn’t choose sides, into the spotlight.

Afterward, speaking about her newfound celebrity, Jason Kelce got emotional.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome,” Kelce said while choking up. “It was awesome for … she was on top of the world for a week.”