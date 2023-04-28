It’s safe to say Jason Kelce approves of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ first-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft. To celebrate, the veteran center chugged a beer with a bunch of fans.

Philadelphia owned the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft and selected former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. After the announcement was made, cameras panned to Kelce, who was surrounded by plenty of Eagles fans.

Kelce then downed his brew quickly — which we can only assume was a stamp of approval for his squad.

Kelce and the Eagles have a lot to celebrate this offseason. Philadelphia is coming off a trip to Super Bowl LVII and recently secured quarterback Jalen Hurts for at least the next five seasons.

Now, Philly adds a great talent to its defensive line in Carter. Who wouldn’t celebrate that by chugging a beer?

Carter heads to Philadelphia after winning back-to-back national championships at Georgia. He piled up 83 stops, 18.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks during his time with the Bulldogs.

Jason Kelce always down for a good time

Kelce isn’t afraid of a good time — or doing something interesting. He showed his fun side while chugging a beer during Thursday night’s NFL Draft. He’s also getting pretty adventurous on the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Travis, called New Heights.

In a post on Twitter, Kelce invited Chiefsaholic — a Kansas City Chiefs superfan — onto the podcast. He wants to hear the story behind the individual’s alleged bank robbery.

“Chiefsaholic, I don’t know where you are, but my brother and I would love to have you on @newheightshow to tell your story” Kelce wrote on Twitter. “We will go wherever, and disclose nothing for the sake of journalism.”

Chiefsaholic’s real name is Xavier Babudar. And despite being a staple at Chief’s games, Kansas City’s faithful likely wouldn’t recognize his name or face. That’s because Chiefsaholic’s game day attire consists of a full wolf mask and costume decked out in Chiefs apparel for every home and away game.

It’s still unclear if Babudar will sport the infamous wolf costume for his podcast appearance, or if he can even appear at all given his legal situation. Regardless, New Heights listeners will likely be on the edge of their seats until he does so.

You never know what you’re gonna get when Kelce comes around. We can’t wait to see what type of shenanigans he’s up to next.