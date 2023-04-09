jason-kelce-comes-clean-about-his-exact-message-to-brother-travis-after-super-bowl

One of the biggest stories of Super Bowl LVII was brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce playing against each other for the championship. The Kelce brothers knew going into the game that one of them would be crushed. Jason explained on the Rich Eisen Show just how emotional the moment was on the field as the losing brother.

According to Jason, his first thought was to give his brother some room to celebrate with his teammates. He knew he would worry about his brother if the roles were reversed, so he quickly stepped aside for Travis.

Jason Kelce shares his message to Travis on the field

“On the field it was more just ‘great job, happy for you, go celebrate with your teammates.’ Because I didn’t want… I knew if we would’ve won, I would’ve right away, I would’ve been upset for him. You know what I mean? So, I didn’t want him to feel that way for me, so I wanted him to cherish that moment — be there with mom. Because ultimately I had the sad story. So I think after a couple of days, I think I was just really happy for him and his career,” said Jason.

“It took me a couple days, quite honestly, to get mad. My initial reaction was very mixed and in some ways confused. And about two days after, you’re really thinking about [what you could have done differently].

Adding to the flurry of emotions that come with losing the Super Bowl, the game featured a controversial holding penalty late as well. Eisen asked Jason if the call was part of his emotions and anger after losing the game. Jason explained in true veteran fashion that he was more worried about his own mistakes.

“No, because there’s nothing you can do about that. I am upset about the things I had control of,” answered Jason.

The Eagles fell in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, making for incredible mixed emotions for the brothers. While Jason was struggling with losing, he was happy for his brother at the highest point of his career. Meanwhile, Jason explained that the joy didn’t last forever as he showed exactly what it takes to be an elite NFL player — drifting immediately to anger that they didn’t get the job done.

Still, both Kelce brothers have won the Super Bowl; so neither brother is hurting for hardware on the biggest stage.