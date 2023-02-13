Jason Kelce Had the Perfect NSFW Super Bowl Postgame Message for Travis Kelce

Going into the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, one of the major stories was the Kelce brothers, one of whom plays for either team. After the game, Jason Kelce sought out his brother, Travis, to give him a message.

That message, which was NSFW in nature, was really perfect. He explained that it was an emotional moment for him and his family.

“I don’t know, maybe it hasn’t hit me yet,” Jason Kelce said.

“I was real emotional when I saw my Mom and Dad. Trav — I was not too emotional, obviously. ‘Fuck you, congratulations.’ Nah, I think it’s awesome.”

Jason Kelce went on to emphasize that, even though he’s obviously disappointed in the end result, he was happy for his brother.

“It was an awesome two weeks for my family. Really happy for Trav, the Chiefs.”

Donna Kelce Wore a Split Outfit to the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl was an emotional game for the entire Kelce family, especially Jason and Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce. So, she decided to wear a split Eagles-Chiefs outfit during the Super Bowl.

You can view her outfit, here:

Donna Kelce’s shoe game is elite 🔥



Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GUz3 pic.twitter.com/vbbgRsZDDA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

This wasn’t the first time two brothers have competed in the NFL. Jim and John Harbaugh famously coached against one another in the Super Bowl, with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens winning. Then, Peyton Manning took on Eli Manning three times in the NFL, with Peyton finishing 3-0 in those games.