Jason Kelce Turned Down Major Request From Pro Football Hall of Fame

Leading into the Super Bowl, everyone’s favorite storyline took place off the field. The Kelce brothers were going to be facing off against one another. Of course, Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs wound up on the winning end, while Jason suffered heartbreak. An emotional day overall for both but on different sides of the spectrum.

One person did get to experience the feeling of winning and losing — Jason and Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce. Heading into the game, she had a custom jersey made with both of her sons on there. Kansas City repped the front, while Philadelphia was on the back.

Now, the jersey is on display in Canton, OH, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Mom is in the Hall of Fame,” Jason Kelce said. “She beat us to Canton, buddy. It’s in there. The jersey and the shoes. So, Mom’s shoes made it into the NFL Hall of Fame… She just beat me. Good job, Mom.”

Jason went on to reveal he could have gotten into the Hall of Fame earlier than his Mom. After the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2019, he decided to wear a Mummers costume during the parade. The NFL wanted to have the jacket in Canton but the Kelce brother said no.

“I could’ve been in the Hall of Fame,” Kelce said. “I told them no. They wanted my jacket from Mummers parade that I wore for the speech… They can’t ******* have that, that’s mine. Why would I give that to a bunch of people in Canton?”

Travis then asked why his brother could not have another one made. Jason said that could happen but the NFL was still not going to have the real thing.

“They’re not having the real thing,” Kelce said. “That’s sitting in a trash bag in my basement.”

“I could’ve been in the Hall of Fame, I told them NO” 🤣



Jason gotta be the first to curve the Hall of Fame. @JasonKelce @tkelce pic.twitter.com/4omPQyMWlA — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 20, 2023

More likely than not, Jason Kelce will eventually get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Apparently, it will be on his own terms as well. His Mummers jacket may not make an appearance but his bust will be in Canton one day.

Kelce has been one of the all-time great centers and the podcast alongside his brother has made the story that much better. He has been with the Philadelphia Eagles since the 2011 season and rarely missed a start. Howie Roseman has always had somebody to count on when the offensive line was discussed.