Jason Kelce’s Wife Bringing Her OB-GYN to Arizona In Case She Gives Birth During Super Bowl

The Kelce family is already going to be one of the biggest storylines of Super Bowl LVII. It’ll be a battle of brothers as Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce face off. However, it could end up being an even bigger weekend for the family depending on how this next update does.

From what Jason told Travis on their podcast ‘New Heights’, his wife, Kylie, will be 38 weeks pregnant during Super Bowl week. In preparation for anything, he told his brother that she will be bringing her OB-GYN just in case ‘Kelce Baby No. 3’ wants to make an appearance at the family reunion in Glendale.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” said Jason. “That could be a Super ‘Kelce’ Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium? It’s officially scripted.”

“Dude, dude!…We’re in ‘The Matrix.’ There’s no f–king way,” Travis responded.

Everyone will make a big deal about this sibling rivalry over the next 10 days ahead of their matchup on the field. Even so, a surprise birth from the next addition to their family would definitely make them feel as if it’s even more so their weekend, regardless of who’s team comes out on top.

Travis Kelce Sends Stern NSFW Warning to Chiefs Fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Two fanbases have already made the mistake of messing with Rocky Balboa ahead of matchups with the Eagles in Philadelphia. Now, before Kansas City’s game against them in Super Bowl LVII, Travis Kelce isn’t playing with Chiefs fans about any pregame shenanigans.

On Kelce’s podcast New Heights with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis emphatically pleaded with Chiefs Nation to not mess with the statue of The Italian Stallion.

“Chiefs fans. Do not touch the f***** Rocky memorial. Definitely don’t put an 87 on there.” 😂



-Travis Kelce doesn’t want the Chiefs to lose because of the Rocky statue jersey jinx. Jason believes a Philly fan put the 49ers and Giants jerseys on Rocky. 🤣Good @newheightshow 🎥 pic.twitter.com/gUN2CIc8Xa — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 2, 2023

He took it a step further to say that, if there is a jersey on there, to at least not make it his No. 87. Considering the Eagles are 2-0 against teams with fanbases who have trodden upon that sacred ground, Kelce is doing his best to ensure Kansas City doesn’t eventually fall victim to the same fate.