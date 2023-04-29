Former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty could have took to the stage, announced the selection for the Tennessee Titans’ third-round pick and walked off.

But that would have been too easy. McCourty instead chose to play the ultimate heel, taking shots at every team in the AFC South not named the Titans — and Pat McAfee.

“The Indianapolis Colts are 2-6 against the Tennessee Titans since Pat McAfee came up here and did his wrestling announcement,” McCourty said. “And the Jacksonville Jaguars — they haven’t had back-to-back winning seasons since I was a senior in high school.”

McCourty’s roasting of divisional opponents is one thing. Disrespecting the Kansas City crowd? Now that’s just downright unacceptable. And yet, that’s what McCourty did, taking a jab at one thing Kansas City natives are very proud of.

“Tennessee has the best barbecue in the nation,” McCourty said followed by loud boo’s from the Kansas City live audience, via The Tennessean.

McCourty immediately backtracked, knowing in that moment, he had gone too far.

“I’m sorry! I take it back,” McCourty said. “I didn’t mean to offend anybody.”

Unfortunately for the diehard Chiefs fans on hand, McCourty wasn’t actually done. This time, he took aim at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I have to say congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. I saw Mahomes and [tight end Travis] Kelce out here,” McCourty said. “I’ve had some fond memories here. I remember being at Arrowhead Stadium in 2018 when we won the AFC Championship Game and we went to the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes was one trophy short. Yes, I said it. I’m sorry.”

NFL fans sound off on Jason McCourty’s draft pick announcement

If you’re gonna dish it out, well then you better be prepared to take it. McCourty definitely took his fair share of heat for attacking a few AFC South teams.

“Please take several seats, sir,” one Colts fan wrote on Twitter. “You have never been and will never be as funny or talented as Pat McAfee.”

Some Titans fans felt McCourty jinxed the Titans by talking so much smack.

“I mean dude go titans…but wtf just go ahead and jinx the entire titans organization,” one fan tweeted. “Putting ceiling at 6 wins max. Titans draft rating so far has been a C- at best, no playoffs for 3 years at least. But hey I hope they prove me wrong, and I’ll still cheer till the end!”