Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins Grow Bond With 6-Year-Old Battling Leukemia

When you can take your football career and transcend the sport, that’s the ultimate goal. Jaylen Waddle is happy to use his platform for good. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has built up a friendship with a very special fan in Florida.

Rocco Passaro is just 6, and he is battling like no one can imagine. Rocco was diagnosed with leukemia and has been through a heck of a journey. He just so happened to see Jaylen Waddle at a Dolphins game, and the receiver’s signature celebration.

The Waddle, as it is now known, is Miami’s favorite touchdown celebration. It’s simple, you score, and you pretend to waddle around like a penguin. Jaylen heard about Rocco’s story and had to talk to him.

“Rocco’s my guy. He a cool kid, man, he’s a cool kid.”

“He’s only six years old and probably been through more than most of us go through in our whole lifespan. It’s moments like that that can really change a kid’s life,” Jaylen Waddle said to the NFL Network.

Grab the tissues, this entire segment is special. Rocco has captured the heart of the Dolphins and was even able to deliver some good news to his 53-best friends.

The amazing story of 6-year-old Rocco Passaro’s battle with leukemia, a growing bond with Jaylen Waddle & Dolphins to help him, and the unique family strength that inspires us all.



While he is just a young child, he has inspired an entire team of grown men. When Jaylen Waddle first talked to Rocco, I’m sure he had no idea how special this relationship would be. But it has clearly turned out to be for the best.

Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins Get Rocco Super Bowl Tickets

The deal that Rocco made with Jaylen Waddle is that the Dolphins have to win the Super Bowl now…while that will be harder said than done for Miami, it’s a great sentiment for this child to have for this team. He believes they can do anything.

So, regardless of whether or not the Dolphins are playing, Rocco will have tickets to the Super Bowl. After a successful surgery on his lungs, Rocco is on schedule to be healthy enough to fly out for the big game.

Jaylen Waddle reached out and likely changed this young boy’s life. Childhood cancer is a tragic reality that many families have to deal with. Being able to be such a positive light in Rocco’s life – Waddle must feel truly special.