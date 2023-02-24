Jeff Bezos Takes First Step Toward Purchasing Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder Drama Still Fresh

There has been smoke surrounding the possibility of Jeff Bezos buying the Washington Commanders for a few months now. But now there is a concrete fire to prove it’s more than just conjecture at this point.

Bezos has hired the investment firm Allen & Company to help him in the potential process of bidding and purchasing the team, according to the Washington Post. Allen & Company has worked on the last two ownership changes in the NFL.

There is no guarantee Bezos will put in a bid, the Washington Post report said.

Current owner Daniel Snyder announced in November he had hired Bank of America to handle negotiations for a potential sale of the franchise. Reports have marked the NFL league meetings in March as a key date in the timeline.

The relationship between Bezos and Snyder is not a friendly one. But the New York Post reported last month that Bezos would potentially sell the Washington Post in order to buy the Commanders.

Bezos ownership bid may also include some celebrity names. Jay Z and Matthew McConaughey have reported to be potentially involved with the deal.

Washington Commanders could sell for up to $7 billion, whether Jeff Bezos bids or not

If Jeff Bezos ends up placing a bid and purchasing the Washington Commanders, it cost as much as $7 billion.

The sale is expected to be the most expensive sale of a franchise in NFL history. NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport threw out the $7 billion number as a potential winning price in November. However, Front Office Sports reported that nobody bid more than $6.3 billion in the preliminary round of bids.

Daniel Snyder purchased the Washington franchise in 1999. His tenure has become defined by numerous scandals, from the team’s former nickname to allegations of a sexual harassment and bullying within the organization’s workplace culture.

The team has won four division titles under his ownership but has never made the Super Bowl of NFC Title Game. They’ve made the playoffs only six times in 24 seasons.