Jeff Saturday Calls Giants Player’s Sack Celebration ‘Tasteless’ After Nick Foles Injury

On NFL Sunday, the Colts and Giants battled on the gridiron. Jeff Saturday didn’t like the sack celebration after Nick Foles was injured. It happened when Kayvon Thibodeaux took the QB down. Like many defensive players, he began to celebrate.

However, this wasn’t just any sack. Foles was hurt badly after the play. He lay on the ground as Thibodeaux celebrated by pretending to make snow angels on the field. A classic celebration this time of year.

Not only did the celebration happen as Foles was on the ground, the offensive line didn’t come to break it up. The quarterback has to be protected at all costs, and it just didn’t happen before, during, or after the play.

Jeff Saturday was borderline disgusted by the whole ordeal.

“Tasteless from the celebration afterward, just trash. Not a fan of it at all. And disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general. We protect our own, we… I mean y’all know me, man, I’ve been here a long time.

“I’m just going to tread lightly, obviously I didn’t like it. At all.”

Colts HC Jeff Saturday calls Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration “tasteless” & “trash.”



Also said he’s disappointed in his O-Line pic.twitter.com/zo7FidFZKO — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) January 2, 2023

As interim head coach, Jeff Saturday has shown some promise. But it is clear that the issues with this Colts team run deeper than just coaching. When you’re starting Matt Ryan all season and then playing Nick Foles to end it – in 2022??? That’s not a winning formula.

Let’s not even talk about the quality of the offensive line and all the other reasons why Indy finds itself at 4-11.

Is Jeff Saturday Going to Stay As Head Coach?

Since his tenure this season is over, Jeff Saturday is going to be waiting patiently. Colts fans are going to be waiting too. There is a clear need to do something with the organization. Does Saturday have a chance of staying as the head coach?

According to Jim Irsay, Saturday is an “outstanding candidate” for the position long term. That’s a bold statement after the results that we have seen this season.

No matter what happens with Jeff Saturday moving forward, the Colts will need to figure their stuff out. Irsay should look far and wide for a head coach that isn’t his interim if you ask me. Then again, I’m the guy typing about football coaches – what do I know?

Indy fans will need to buckle up, this is going to be a wild ride.