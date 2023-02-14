Jeff Saturday Sends Heartfelt Message to Indianapolis Colts After Announcing New Head Coach

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts named Shane Steichen the team’s next head coach. This brought an end to Jeff Saturday’s tenure as the interim head coach.

After firing Frank Reich, the Indianapolis Colts brought in Jeff Saturday to become the team’s interim head coach. He is a member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor but had no coaching experience. That showed, with the Colts going 1-7 under Saturday. He was given a chance to interview for the full-time job too.

Now that the Colts have gone in another direction, Saturday took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message to the Colts.

“I just want to say to the Colts organization, to Colts Nation, how much I appreciate the opportunity. I’m so grateful for the last eight weeks of the season and the opportunity to represent you guys,” Jeff Saturday began.

From there, Saturday thanked everyone involved during his time there, called the opportunity a blessing, and said that he wishes they won more. Though, he does expect more future success for the franchise.

“So, for everybody out there, including the however many thousand that signed a petition, which may have included my wife and son, not exactly sure, but in all honesty, I’m so grateful for Colts Nation and who you are to represent the Horseshoe. It meant the world to me,” Saturday continued.

“Coach Steichen, best of luck to you and your family. Indianapolis is an incredible town, man. Best fans in the world. You get the greatest support, and [I] look forward to watching your success and the rest of the men in that locker room and the coaching staff that you have with you. So, to all Colts Nation, appreciate you guys, love you guys, and see you soon.”