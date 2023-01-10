Jerry Jones Addresses Mike McCarthy’s Future with Dallas Cowboys Ahead of Wild Card Playoff Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones isn’t closing the book on the tenure of head coach Mike McCarthy just yet.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Tuesday, Jerry Jones was asked if a Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football” could impact McCarthy’s job status.

“No [it wouldn’t impact his status],” Jones said. “I don’t want to… No. That’s it. I don’t need to go into all the plusses or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”

McCarthy, 59, is in his third season as head coach of the Cowboys. He has amassed a 30-19 record with an additional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last season. The Cowboys are back in the playoffs after their second consecutive 12-5 regular season. McCarthy is the first head coach to take Dallas to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since Chan Gailey in 1998-99. Gailey’s tenure ended with Jones firing him after a 27-10 Wild Card round loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jerry Jones has indicated he won’t be so quick with the hook this time around with McCarthy.

“I can’t tell you how much confidence I’ve got in Mike and our coaching staff being on top of where we are with this team right now,” Jones said. “They’ve got every nuance. They understand every frailty that we might have or we might have shown Sunday [in the loss to the Washington Commanders]. They’ve got everything in their grasp and in their understanding, and I have complete confidence in this coaching staff. It’s outstanding. We’ve got a great chance to go down there and have success.”

Cowboys Prepping for Big-Time Showdown Against Buccaneers

McCarthy, who has two years remaining on his contract, faces a tough test in five days. The Cowboys have a date with the Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady, who owns a 7-0 career-record against Dallas. The Cowboys posted their lowest scoring output of the season in the 19-3 Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Jerry Jones emphasized the story here is not Cowboys vs. Brady.

“When you really think about it, we’re not playing Brady,” Jones said, via ESPN. “We’re playing Tampa Bay, the team. And it’s conceivable that we could make Brady not play well and get our tails beat by the rest of the team. And I’m not trying to be cute. But we’ve got to go play the entire team. And this Brady thing has got to be sensitive. I know it’s there and I respect that.”