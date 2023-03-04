Jerry Jones Airs it Out on Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Budget for His Weapons

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones kept it real when explaining why Dak Prescott doesn’t have the wealth of weapons he previously enjoyed.

When Prescott was on his rookie contract, there was no shortage of stars to make plays for him. However, that all changes when your quarterback gets paid in the NFL.

The former Mississippi State star may be richer than ever, but Jones elaborated on why it meant his budget for wide receivers went south.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it is difficult to give QB Dak Prescott the type of supporting cast he had early in his NFL career because he is on second contract,” tweeted Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. “Prescott is currently scheduled to count $49.1M against the 2023 cap.”

It’s not rocket science. There’s a reason why finding a Super Bowl caliber quarterback on a rookie contract is like gold in the NFL. If Prescott isn’t playing up to snuff, there aren’t as many weapons to bail him out.

Regardless, the Cowboys have staked their future on Dak Prescott. They’ll have to find a way to make it work, or forever be embroiled in mediocrity.

The Dallas Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones had a lot of interest in free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the 2022 NFL regular season.

Although a deal never materialized, Jones reiterated Friday that the interest remains the same. Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jones said he’s as interested in landing the star wideout as he was in the months prior, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The Cowboys spent months flirting with the idea of bringing Beckham Jr. in, before deciding against it and instead, signing veteran T.Y. Hilton. Beckham Jr., who was recovering from a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, spent two days in Dallas visiting with the team, including attending a Mavericks game with the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

“Let’s just leave it where it is,” Jones said in December. “The more weeks that go as you get toward the playoffs. … It diminishes the chance of him being able to play in the playoffs.”

Beckham Jr., 30, was key to the Los Angeles Rams’ success in 2021. In eight games, he hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. In eight seasons, Beckham Jr. has 7,367 yards on 531 receptions and 56 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler reportedly sat out the entirety of the 2022 season to focus on his rehab.

“He decided against signing with a team in order to ensure he is fully recovered from ACL surgery, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote Wednesday. “… Beckham still wasn’t close enough to 100 percent for the stretch run of the season, so he opted to focus all of his attention on his rehabilitation program.”

Outsider’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.