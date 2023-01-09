Jerry Jones Calls on Cowboys to Use ‘Nightmare’ Season Finale Loss as Motivation

With a possible shot at capturing a second consecutive NFC East title heading into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) laid an egg. The Washington Commanders (8-8-1), already eliminated from playoff contention, defeated the Cowboys, 26-6.

Following the Cowboys’ worst loss of the season, owner Jerry Jones emphasized the team must move on from the “nightmare” at FedEx Field and use it as motivation heading into the playoffs. The No. 5 seed in the NFC, the Cowboys will face the No. 4 seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) on the road on “Monday Night Football.”

“We get to suck on that all week,” Jones said, via ESPN. “If that doesn’t make you want to get ready to go in about six, seven days, nothing else will. That was as thorough a butt-kicking as we’ve had this year, and we’re going to find out if that’ll get you ready or not. It should with what these guys are made of.”

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made a bold move to play the starters against Washington, a decision which did not pay off. Dallas recorded its least amount of points since Week 1 against Tampa Bay — the same team awaiting them in the Wild Card round. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady comes into the matchup owning a 7-0 career record against “America’s Team.”

“There’s no doubt in my mind that as a team, not just individually, but as a team we can come back and take this nightmare — whatever you want to call it — and turn it into a plus,” Jones said. “I’m thrilled that we’ve got the opportunity… I’m thrilled that we didn’t have to look over there at the Philadelphia game and the San Francisco game and say, ‘Boy, did we mess up.'”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Describes ‘S—–‘ Performance in Loss to Commanders

Quarterback Dak Prescott had his worst outing since returning from thumb surgery. Prescott completed 14-of-37 passes for 128 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Despite playing in just 12 games, Prescott matched the Houston Texans’ Davis Mills for most interceptions this season (15).

“For me, I mean, s—–,” Prescott said. “Not to use the language, but simple as that.”