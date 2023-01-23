Jerry Jones Comments on Mike McCarthy’s Job Security After Cowboys Loss to 49ers

After the Cowboys saw their season end again in disappointing fashion, owner Jerry Jones spoke about coach Mike McCarthy’s future with the team. Although Dallas advanced one round further than last year, questions began to arise from fans around the league about the owner’s willingness to make changes to staff or personnel on the field.

According to Jones, the loss is not a factor in his job security after three seasons with the team and a total 30-20 regular season record.

Jerry Jones said this loss has no impact on Mike McCarthy’s job pic.twitter.com/he2rCuhCXX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2023

Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy’s future with the team

Unfortunately for Jones and the Cowboys, it’s that time of year again where calls for the jobs of everyone involved with Dallas rise up as the playoffs continue without them. A tough loss to a strong San Francisco 49ers team would normally be cause for congratulations, but for Dallas the standard is Super Bowl wins.

Despite the pressure, Jones appears to have support for his coach still. As he spoke with reporters following the loss, he was asked if this game had made any impact on his decision to keep McCarthy on the sideline next year.

“No, no, not at all,” Jones answered simply.

The Dallas owner continued by mentioning another member of the Cowboys that might have been on the chopping block after this year’s playoffs — kicker Brett Maher. Despite the pledge of faith to both of them, Jones made sure to highlight how disappointing the result was to him.

“The decision for… Our kicker was exonerated with his field goal, in my mind, I’m proud for him. This is very sickening to not win tonight.”

McCarthy’s first year in Dallas saw him stumble a bit while finding his footing, going 6-10 in his first year and missing the playoffs. Now, McCarthy has strung together back-to-back 12-win seasons and finally earned his first playoff victory with the Cowboys. Despite the impressive record, the high standards in Dallas will make for an interesting offseason for Jones and the storied franchise.