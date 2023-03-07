Jerry Jones Compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady and Goes Into Depth as to Why

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the best is yet to come from quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jones recently revealed he sees growth comparable to that of Tom Brady coming for the seven-year veteran.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addresses Dak Prescott and his future, saying he believes he can improve in late stages of career similar to Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/abc2M88nFy — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 4, 2023

“I’ve really felt for quite a while that Dak has the ability,” Jones said Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I don’t want to dare do this to Dak or me or anybody, but I think just as Brady became, in my mind, better and better and more impactful on how [his team] won as he got into his career, I think Dak really has those qualities. I think he can get better.”

Prescott, 29, has plenty of work to do to catch Brady — the seven-time Super Bowl champion. By the time Brady was 27 years old, he had won three Lombardi trophies. Prescott, meanwhile, has just two playoff wins to his name and zero conference championship appearances.

Prescott is coming off a season in which he paced the league with 15 interceptions in 12 games. Dallas went 8-4 in his starts and clinched a playoff berth. The Cowboys’ postseason run came to an end in the NFC Divisional Round with a 19-12 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott completed 23-of-37 passes for 206 yards with one touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stephen Jones Says Dallas Cowboys Need a Plan To Extend Dak Prescott

If it’s up to executive vice president Stephen Jones, Prescott will be staying in Dallas for quite some time. Jones recently said the Cowboys are looking to extend the quarterback’s contract, which is signed through the 2024 NFL season.

Though Prescott has come under fire for his inability to win key playoff games in his career, Jones expressed a lot of confidence in the quarterback.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak,” Jones said last week. “We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. Other than he hadn’t won some key playoff games, he’s everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he’s won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump.”