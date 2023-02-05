Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire

The Dallas Cowboys are catching some serious flack for hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys couldn’t afford to strike out. The jury remains out, but it isn’t a good start to the coach’s tenure already.

Check out some of the immediate reaction below, which some would correctly call less than positive. Maybe Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy shouldn’t have ousted Kellen Moore.

Anytime you can go from Kellen Moore to Brian Schottenheimer you just have to do it https://t.co/4gOBEe1B8r — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) February 4, 2023

when will the fact that Brian Schottenheimer has never done a good job once in 20+ years in the NFL prevent him from getting other important jobs — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 4, 2023

Mike McCarthy calling plays with Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator.



What could go wrong? — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) February 4, 2023

Alas, Twitter is a war zone, and Schottenheimer doesn’t have any fans there. However, nobody has ever won a football game on Twitter. If he can get the best out of Dak Prescott, this will all be a distant memory.

Regardless, the pressure is on. Brian Schottenheimer is the Cowboys offensive coordinator, but he — and Mike McCarthy — might be looking for new gigs in they disappoint in 2023.

Along with the announcement, McCarthy released a statement, where he elaborated on how exuberant he is to have Schottenheimer as his right-hand man on offense.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team. He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go,” said McCarthy, per the franchise. “Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future.

“This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect.”

Moreover, Brian Schottenheimer has been an offensive coordinator at multiple stops in the NFL, beginning with the New York Jets (2006-2011) to the St. Louis Rams (2012-2014) and most recently the Seattle Seahawks (2018-2020). In-between, he spent time at the collegiate level, serving as the offensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs in 2015, as well.

Now, he’ll have his highest-profile job yet, joining McCarthy’s vision for the offense. It’s been announced that the Cowboys head coach will be calling the plays in 2023, but who knows how long that will last with the amount of work on the plate of the leader of the franchise.

Regardless, it’s an awesome opportunity for Brian Schottenheimer, who will hope to galvanize Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense after a disappointing showing in 2022.