In a pre-draft press conference that generally upheld the Dallas Cowboys‘ status quo in regards to revealing information, team owner Jerry Jones joked with the media that coaching has been the team’s Achilles’ heel, not drafting.

“Drafting is not our problem, coaching is,” Jones said, via Jon Machota.

The Cowboys are just three days away from making their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jerry Jones joking while sitting next to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: “Drafting is not our problem, coaching is.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 24, 2023

During the press conference with the two leaders of the team, McCarthy said he has more say now in the Cowboys drafting than he had in the past with the Packers.

Like his boss, McCarthy cracked a joke about drafting, saying: “As a play caller, I see us taking nothing but offensive players.”

Jones had no interest in sharing hints about what the Cowboys might do with their No. 1 pick at 26 overall in the first round on Thursday. He said there’s the possibility for the team to trade up, trade down or stay put thanks to their offseason moves.

The Cowboys general manager did say that the team’s draft board has roughly 15 to 18 players with first-round draft grades. He also said that the personnel staff is still tweaking the board with three days to go.

In Las Vegas’ most recent odds for Dallas’s first selection, the Cowboys have the highest odds to draft a tight end. After the departure of Dalton Schultz in free agency, it’s one of the few positions on the roster that isn’t solid heading into the summer.

After tight ends, the next-best odds are for a defensive lineman, offensive lineman, running back, wide receiver, then linebacker.

More on the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event location this year is the plaza just outside of Union Station.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 27. Rounds 2-3 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 28, and Rounds 4-7 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Apr. 29. The draft broadcast runs throughout the weekend on both ESPN and NFL Network.

Following two trades that cost them two fifth-round compensatory picks (No. 161, No. 169), these are the seven draft picks left on the Cowboys board for April.

Round 1, No. 26

Round 2, No. 58

Round 3, No. 90

Round 4, No. 128

Round 5, No. 176*

Round 6, No. 212*

Round 7, No. 243

*Denotes compensatory pick