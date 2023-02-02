Jerry Jones Gets Roasted for Wild Comments About Philadelphia Eagles, LA Rams

It feels like this is a weekly occurrence at this point as Jerry jones was talking like a madman once again. It seems that he can’t talk about the Dallas Cowboys without comparing them to another franchise. This time it was the Philadelphia Eagles and L.A. Rams being mentioned.

If you want to know if Jerry Jones can take a risk and go all-in on a Super Bowl run, he’s here to reassure you. It takes a while, but he comes to the conclusion that he’s got it in him. The reason he brought up the Eagles and Rams is that they both have gone aggressive in the last two seasons and it has paid off.

While he says he can be aggressive, he also backs up and says he is happy with where the team is. Here is what he said and why fans are roasting the NFL owner so much today.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sharing his thoughts with reporters today at the Senior Bowl on how the Eagles and Rams turned being aggressive in the offseason into Super Bowl berths the last two seasons: pic.twitter.com/CoPanaV3PQ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 2, 2023

“This has to be demoralizing to read as a fan, right?” one user replied to the tweet. I couldn’t agree more.

Fans Don’t Know What Jerry Jones is Doing

Jerry Jones may have lost the plot a while ago. The work he’s done in Dallas has been up and down. Tony Romo never really did all that much outside of the regular season for the Cowboys. There has been talent there in the last 20 years or so… but what does Jones have to show for it?

What's crazy is Howie Roseman has built 2 Super Bowl rosters in 6 seasons and has more playoff wins in those 6 seasons than Jerry's team in the last 25… — ChaseHasCars.Com (@ChaseBragg247) February 2, 2023

Also, let’s just stop and talk about the Eagles real quick. They have plenty of assets and a young roster for the most part. That team is poised to go on a couple of runs over the next few seasons if it all pans out. But they haven’t emptied out their bucket.

The eagles have a top 10 pick and two first rounders next year all while having a young squad with rookies to takeover when the vets are gone and free agent acquisitions that will be here for awhile. Lmao this is just the beginning and Jerry Jones has accepted mediocrity. https://t.co/p9WUElbERN — Nate 🌙 (@_NateWulf) February 2, 2023

This NFL fan pretty much sums it up. It just feels like Jerry Jones is in the way at this point. And he might be too hard-headed to let it be any other way.

Jerry Jones isn’t going to win a Super Bowl anytime soon. His response to the Eagles told me that — The Year of the Missed Field Goal (@missed_3pointer) February 2, 2023

Who knows what waits for the Dallas Cowboys? But if it is a continuation of the last few years, it’s going to result in the same ending one way or another.