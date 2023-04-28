Jerry Jones gives sassy response to Dallas Cowboys 1st round selection of Mazi Smith

Forgive reporters for asking owner Jerry Jones about where the Cowboys had Mazi Smith ranked on the draft boards. Plus, it also was the first time Dallas selected a first-round defensive tackle in three-plus decades.

Jones didn’t have the draft board when he spoke to reporters late Thursday. But he did have a snappy response after saying Smith, the mammoth DT from Michigan, ranked around 13 or 14.

“Who gives a shit?” Jones said. “We got him.” And the Cowboys recognized a deal.

After most draft analysis thought the Cowboys would go offense, Dallas used the 26th pick of the draft on Mazi Smith. He ranked fourth among defensive tackles as rated by NFL.com. But he was the third off the board behind Georgia’s Jalen Carter (Philadelphia, 9th) and Pitt’s Calijah Kancey (Steelers, 19th). The Saints selected Clemson’s Bryan Bresee at 29 to give the first round four tackles.

The last time the Cowboys picked a DT in the first round was in 1991. And that was a huge moment for Dallas, considering that the team used the top pick of the NFL Draft on Miami’s Russell Maryland. Although Maryland only made one Pro Bowl, he was an extraordinary run stopper while playing for three Super Bowl-winning teams with the Cowboys. So no pressure there, Mazi Smith.

The Cowboys selected Mazi Smith because of his ability to stop the run. (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Mazi Smith’s early run defense could help Cowboys pass rush on later downs

And Smith’s run defense is precisely why the Cowboys opted for the big tackle.

“When you go through evaluation postseason, it was clear that we wanted to improve our run defense,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. “It was a focal point, and I think this clearly does that. We love everything about Mazi.

“Our personnel guys had high grades on him,” McCarthy said. “He’s a great fit for us. Some of our main strengths, taking the ball away and pass rush; we just wanted to get better on earlier downs. And we think this is a great fit for us.”

Jones did say that while they were finalizing the Mazi Smith move, the Cowboys fielded at least one trade call. But the Cowboys owner didn’t offer any details.

The Cowboys will select twice Friday night, barring any trades. They’ll pick at 58 in the second round, then 90th in the third. Dallas likely will look for a tight end and a pass rusher. There could be a run on tight ends when the draft starts, considering only one was selected Thursday. The Bills selected Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, a choice that often was linked to the Cowboys, pre-draft.

A year ago, Jones publicly revealed the top of the Cowboys draft board at a press gathering. We know he didn’t do that with Mazi Smith. Plus, if he did bring in a white board with a list of names, Jones could tip off other teams for Friday’s festivities.

“Last year I showed you the damn draft board,” Jones teased. “I barely got back in the building by training camp, I was barred from the building. (No one bars the owner). So much for that. So, I am not going to give you the draft board this time.”