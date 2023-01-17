Jerry Jones Goes Full Jerry Jones When Asked About Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher

Everyone was giving it to Dallas Cowboy kicker Brett Maher last night during his dreadful 1-of-5 night on extra points. Whether it was Dak Prescott on the sideline or Peyton Manning on the ManningCast, his struggles were very well documented during Dallas’ 31-14 win over Tampa Bay in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Still, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game, in the most Jerry Jones way possible, that the team won’t be looking for a new kicker this week ahead of their Divisional Round matchup in San Francisco.

"Will you look at some kickers this week?"- Reporter



"No. No. We won't. He's done enough good ones."- Jerry Jones on Cowboys kicker Brett Maher pic.twitter.com/pqqHby6IuD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2023

Jones is right about Maher’s season as a whole. In his 17 regular season games, he was 50-53 on extra points for a respectable 94.3%. Maher also finished the season 29-32 (90.6%) on field goal attempts with the three misses all coming from 40+ yards.

Still, when you have Prescott screaming to the staff to go for two, Manning saying you should be cut at halftime, and Merriam-Webster defining Maher’s performance with the entry of the ‘yips’ all while in a massive postseason game, you can’t blame anyone for asking Jones if there’d be a change for next week.

Jones better just hope an explanation like ‘he’s done enough good ones’ doesn’t come back to bite him or his team come Sunday evening in Levi’s Stadium…

Trevon Diggs Sends Message To Stephen A. Smith After Win Over Bucs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs wants folks to watch what they say about his team. Especially Stephen A. Smith. It is one of the best rivalries in sports and sports media. Stephen A. against the Cowboys.

On defense, Trevon Diggs keeps things together for the Cowboys at times. He doesn’t rack up an insane amount of tackles, but he gets his job done. He had two combined tackles against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

After the 31-14 win, he found the nearest camera and put out a message for the #1 Dallas hater in the land.

“We just won. What was the score? 31-14, Stephen A. watch your mouth!”