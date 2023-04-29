Jerry Jones got tip from grandson before drafting Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown

Jerry Jones didn’t just blindly draft former Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. The Dallas Cowboys had some help scouting him with someone with boots on the ground on the Forty Acres — his grandson, Longhorns wideout Paxton Anderson.

“[Anderson] talked about [Overshown] at length before he had his visit here,” Jones said. “Whether it’s practice or playing, he said he’s everywhere. He’s a brother type.”

Overshown has taken to the linebacker position for Texas over the past couple of seasons. He still has room to grow as a player, but is already improving his ability to process plays pre-snap and has good overall awareness.

Add in how much he hustles, and there is plenty for Cowboys fans to be excited about with their newest linebacker.

More on Overshown, the Cowboys’ draft class

A fifth-year player who used his extra season of eligibility, Overshown played in 50 career college games, starting in 33. He was also a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. That season, he had 96 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Over the course of his entire career, he had 30.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. At Texas’ Pro Day, Overshown worked out with both the defensive backs and the linebackers.

On top of that, he’s working toward a goal that is bigger than himself, and bigger than football, too.

“Everything I do, I think about the future of my little man,” Overshown said about his son, speaking about his motivation. “Him growing up being able to say ‘this is my dad, my dad did this,’ that’s the most proud I can be.”

Before Overshown, the Cowboys also drafted two former Michigan stars in the first two rounds in DT Mazi Smith and TE Luke Schoonmaker. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the mindset behind drafting Smith in the first round is to improve their run defense. “I think this clearly does that,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy called Smith a great fit for Dallas. The Cowboys pride themselves on their pass-rushing abilities. He expects Smith to be a disrupter down low, which in theory perfectly complements the edge rushers on the outside.

The Cowboys will be on the clock four times on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft. With one pick in each round — barring any trades — the next time Dallas will be on the clock will be for the 27th pick in the fourth round, where they will be selecting 129th overall.