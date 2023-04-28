Jerry Jones jokes he’s not getting locked out of the facility again when asked about 2nd round pick

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a fatal error last year when he intentionally revealed the team’s big board ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

It was a mistake that this time around, he wasn’t letting occur again. Jones didn’t want a repeat of the year prior, when he was supposedly barred from the Cowboys facility. So when asked following the first-round of the Thursday’s NFL Draft if Dallas considered taking an edge rusher or tight end at pick No. 26, Jones gave a tight-lipped answer.

“That is tactical with tomorrow ahead of us and the next day ahead of us, so I want to watch what we say here. Last year I showed you the damn draft board,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I barely got back in the building by training camp [laughing]. I was barred from the building. So much for that.So, I am not going to give you the draft board this time.”

Thought by most draft experts to have been targeting a tight end in the first-round, Jones and the Cowboys went a different direction. Dallas selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith out of Michigan. Smith, the 6-foot-3, 337-pounder, became the first defensive tackle to be taken by the Cowboys in the first-round since 1991.

While Jones said he wouldn’t give away the Cowboys’ draft board, he did reveal that Smith was No. 13 or 14 on their board.

“What? I didn’t give you the draft board,,” Jones said. “But he was 13 or 14. Who gives a s—?”

Jerry Jones, Cowboys excited about selection of Mazi Smith

The Cowboys ranked 22nd in the league in run defense last season, allowing 129.3 yards per game. Given their struggles in the trenches, Smith was an obvious pick, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

“When you go through evaluation postseason, it was clear that we wanted to improve our run defense. It was a focal point, and I think this clearly does that,” McCarthy said. “We love everything about Mazi. He was here on the [Top] 30 visits. Our personnel guys had high grades on him. He’s a great fit for us. Some of our main strengths, taking the ball away and pass rush; we just wanted to get better on earlier downs, and we think this is a great fit for us.”

Smith himself is fired up about the opportunity, and opened up with the media on how he can help the Cowboys’ run defense.

“Man, I’m like 325 pounds. I’ve got real power in my hands,” Smith said. “I’ve been strong my whole life. I came out the womb looking like I did pushups. You know I was doing pushups in there, so I’ve just been strong my whole life. I’ve figured out how to use it on the field, figured out the right techniques, figured out the right stance to get into and just started striking blocks and making sure they went backwards.”