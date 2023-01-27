Jerry Jones Makes Outlandish Claim Regarding Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy sees himself coaching the Dallas Cowboys for a long time — 26 more seasons perhaps?

Amid speculation his job could be on the line heading into next season following a Divisional Round playoff exit, McCarthy said Thursday he has the vote of confidence from owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

For how long you ask? Well, that brings us back to 26 — the amount of years McCarthy would have to coach in Dallas to match Tom Landry’s 29-year tenure. Per McCarthy himself, a Landry-like stay in Dallas is just what Jones would like to see.

“As far as my relationship with Jerry, just using his words, we’re in an excellent spot,” McCarthy said, via Pro Football Talk. “The partnership that we have, he’s excited about. He told me a number of times this week that he wants me to coach here as long as coach Landry did. And I said, ‘OK, that’s a long time.’ I feel really good about our relationship. I think or ability to discuss and disagree we do a good job of that, and I think that’s important.”

Landry guided the Cowboys to 18 playoff appearances and two Super Bowl championships. His firing in 1990 was Jones’ first order of business when he purchased the team from Bum Bright. McCarthy, meanwhile, is 31-22 including playoffs in three seasons as the Cowboys’ head coach.

An admirable start, though given the pressure cooker that Dallas is, not enough to keep the rumors at bay. McCarthy, however, insists his job is safe.

“I get to talk to Jerry a lot, so I’ve never, I’ve never felt [his job was in jeopardy],” McCarthy said. “The narrative was externally generated.”

Cowboys Receive Good News on Coaching Staff

Given the Cowboys’ success the past couple seasons, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have become hot commodities for other teams looking to fill head coaching vacancies.

The Cowboys received good news on Quinn Thursday, as the 52-year-old made the decision to return to Dallas for the 2023 campaign. Quinn had interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts before deciding to stay.

“We’re all extremely excited to have Dan back,” McCarthy said. “Had a chance to visit with him a short while ago. This is big for us. Gives us continuity, definitely what we’ve accomplished the last two years, building off of that. Frankly, on a personal note, I can’t tell you how thankful I am.”