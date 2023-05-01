Jerry Jones opens up about what’s next for Cowboys after skipping on kicker in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft saw three kickers come off the board, but none went to the Dallas Cowboys. Although Dallas has no incumbent starter at the position, they opted not to draft one, instead taking eight players (four on offense, four on defense) throughout the seven rounds.

The draft’s three kickers went No. 99 overall (Jake Moody), No. 112 overall (Chad Ryland) and No. 207 overall (Anders Carlson). According to Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones, the team just didn’t prioritize placekicker, and now, they’ll work on adding a veteran.

“Obviously, we want to come up with the best solution that we can there,” Jones said after the draft. “But we didn’t get the kicker opportunity that we thought we might get in the draft. And we had other priorities when we had a chance to get it. We took somebody else, obviously.”

Following the first wave of free agency, veterans Randy Bullock, Ryan Succop and long-time Packers kicker Mason Crosby are just some of the players still available.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is also still unsigned in free agency. After a full season of consistent kicking, Maher had one of the worst performances in NFL history in the Cowboys’ first playoff game versus Tampa Bay. He missed four extra points before finally making a fifth. He became the only kicker in NFL history to miss four extra-point attempts in a single game.

Maher’s issues carried over into the next week as well. He had an extra point attempt blocked and even without the block, it looked like the ball was going to head wide left.

During the regular season, the former Nebraska kicker hit on 90.6% of his field goals and 50 of 53 extra-point attempts. In the postseason, he made two field goals with a long of 43, and went 1-for-6 on extra points.

After the 2022 season wrapped, the Cowboys signed Tristan Vizcaino to the offseason roster.

Cowboys’ 2023 class grade revealed

With the draft now complete, grades have come rolling in for the Cowboys’ draft class.

NFL.com graded the Cowboys’ overall draft as a B+. That includes a B for Day 1, an A- for Day 2 and an A for Day 3.

The Cowboys’ first pick of the draft came at No. 26 overall in the first round, and they selected Mazi Smith. He should carve out a nice role as part of the defensive front in Dallas. Some viewed the pick as a bit of a reach, though.

Dallas then selected another player out of Michigan in the second round, taking tight end Luke Schoonmaker No. 58 overall. In the third round with the No. 90 overall pick, the Cowboys drafted Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

The Cowboys had four picks on the final day of the draft in Rounds 4-7, and they addressed a couple of needs. With the No. 129 overall pick in the fourth round, Dallas took San Jose State EDGE Vilami Fehoko. They then added some depth to the offensive line, taking North Carolina offensive lineman Asim Richards at No. 169 overall.

Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott went with the No. 178 overall selection in the sixth round. Dallas used their second to last pick, No. 212 overall in the sixth round, on Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. That was a special one for Dallas. He is the son of Chris Vaughn, the team’s assistant director of college scouting.

Dallas rounded out their 2023 draft with South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks.

Outsider’s Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report.