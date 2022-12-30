jerry-jones-responds-to-rumors-about-terrell-owens-returning-for-cowboys

The Terrell Owens return story with the Dallas Cowboys just got more complicated. Jerry Jones dispute’s TO’s agent. The folks on Owens’ side of things said that there was contact with Dallas, and more specifically, Jerry himself.

Once again the Cowboys owner was on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and talked about some topics related to the team. Among the topics was Terrell Owens and his possible return.

From everything that TO’s agent said, this should have been a polite “We’ve spoken,” but it was much worse.

“I’ve never talked to him or his agent,” Jones said, via The Comeback. “And I will not seriously consider it. But I’ve never talked to him.”

So, what does this mean? It sounds like Jones doesn’t appreciate the rumors circulating about this. The Cowboys were in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes for a while but that changed. Adding a 49-year-old receiver after not signing OBJ likely wouldn’t have been a wise decision.

Why would Terrell Owens have his agent put the news out there, though? And if none of that was true like Jerry Jones is saying, then what is true? Have they talked to any teams about making a return to the NFL? The questions are endless here.

Regardless, this is just a bad look for Owens and his camp. You can talk about wanting to make a return, but you can’t make up having real conversations about a return with team owners. And if Jones is lying, then that might be even worse.

I don’t know if TO and Jerry are going to be on good terms after this.

Jerry Jones Denies TO Rumors

If I’m Terrell Owens’ agent, I’m doing everything I can to fix this situation. It just has bad PR written all over it. How are you taken seriously after an NFL owner all but calls you a liar?

Did Gregory Daniel lie?

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel said earlier this week. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a pass.”

Constant contact? Really now? This has been one of the stranger comeback attempts from TO and really, any player in recent memory. After this, no one is going to believe anything about the receiver and any NFL rumors.

Maybe we can finally put this to bed. Jerry Jones ain’t bringing him back. No one is bringing him back.