Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot

Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones is not holding back after the rough loss, though. He’s already convinced that Prescott and the rest of the team will come back next season more focused than ever. According to Jones, Dak is going to commit fewer turnovers next season, which should excite Cowboys fans after a slew of frustrating turnovers kept Dallas from winning several games, including the divisional round matchup against SF.

When asked by media recently what the franchise needs to focus on this offseason, here was Jones’ response:

Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott, 49ers’ playoff history

“Focus on Dak being better. He will be better at turnovers. Focus on that and focus on a coach that has come in here and in three years — and now what we’re trying to do, has had the results that we’ve had.”

Jones also spilled some sour grapes over the playoff loss, noting that even though Dallas hasn’t won a Super Bowl in forever, neither have the 49ers. However, San Francisco has at least made a Super Bowl recently and advanced to the NFC Championship in three of the last four years — something Dallas hasn’t achieved this century. Nonetheless, Jerry Jones isn’t giving the conference rival much credit.

“I understand why when you look back and say, well, San Francisco and the Cowboys haven’t been to a Super Bowl in 25 years. Okay. They haven’t won a Super Bowl in 25 years. I understand that San Francisco is in the same boat. But my point is…that has not been the same for 25 years. There’s been many different things done over 25 years.”