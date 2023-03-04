Jerry Jones Surprises With Comment on Dallas Cowboys Interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones had a lot of interest in free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the 2022 NFL regular season.

Although a deal never materialized, Jones reiterated Friday that the interest remains the same. Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jones said he’s as interested in landing the star wideout as he was in the months prior, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Jerry Jones said he has the same interest in signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. right now that he had during the season — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 4, 2023

The Cowboys spent months flirting with the idea of bringing Beckham Jr. in, before deciding against it and instead, signing veteran T.Y. Hilton. Beckham Jr., who was recovering from a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI, spent two days in Dallas visiting with the team, including attending a Mavericks game with the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

“Let’s just leave it where it is,” Jones said in December. “The more weeks that go as you get toward the playoffs… it diminishes the chance of him being able to play in the playoffs.”

Beckham Jr., 30, was key to the Los Angeles Rams’ success in 2021. In eight games, he hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. In eight seasons, Beckham Jr. has 7,367 yards on 531 receptions and 56 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler reportedly sat out the entirety of the 2022 season to focus on his rehab.

“He decided against signing with a team in order to ensure he is fully recovered from ACL surgery, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote Wednesday. “… Beckham still wasn’t close enough to 100 percent for the stretch run of the season, so he opted to focus all of his attention on his rehabilitation program.”

Cowboys in Search of Playoff Success

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones recently addressed the future of quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott paced the league with 15 interceptions in 12 starts in 2022.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak. We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic,” Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine Monday. “Other than he hadn’t won some key playoff games, he’s everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he’s won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump.”