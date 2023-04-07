DeMarcus Ware wanted a very special moment with Jerry Jones for a personal request. The former Cowboy great just couldn’t pick up the phone and make the ask.

Rather, Ware surprised Jones with an impromptu meeting across the hall from Jones’ office at the Cowboys complex in Frisco. And he brought a camera crew with him.

“You sleep in here? Jerry Jones asked DeMarcus Ware.

“I’m here for my 30 visit,” Ware quipped. The Cowboys can bring in as many 30 potential NFL draft picks for visits to the complex in Frisco.

“I wish the world you could do it because we’d sign you up,” Jones told Ware. So why was Ware there to talk to Jones?

“I’m actually here because you were the voice (who) welcomed me to the Hall of Fame,” Ware told Jones. “I want that voice to continue and you be my presenter at the Hall of Fame.”

“I just can’t tell you what an honor this is,” Jones exclaimed. “Really, because it’s you, it’s more of an honor to me than being in the Hall of Fame. I know what you’re a part of and that’s how I got into the Hall of Fame.”

The love is SO REAL between these two. 🏈💙⭐️@DeMarcusWare made a surprise request for Jerry Jones to be his @ProFootballHOF presenter.#DallasCowboys | #FootballisFamily pic.twitter.com/AJS2425wat — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 6, 2023

Jerry Jones Had Given DeMarcus Ware Good News about Hall of Fame

Back in February, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its newest inductees. It was all part of NFL Honors, one of the main pre-Super Bowl events. The other new inductees are cornerback Ronde Barber, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive end/defensive tackle/nose tackle Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, offensive tackle Joe Thomas and linebacker Zach Thomas.

So Jerry Jones will be the presenter for DeMarcus Ware. But they won’t be the only other Cowboys there. Howley was a Dallas star from the 1970s. And Thomas played for the Cowboys at the end of his career.

Ware didn’t play exclusively for the Cowboys. He stayed in Dallas for his first nine seasons and set the team record for sacks. He finished his career with the Denver Broncos. In his heart, he feels like a Cowboy, which is why he asked Jones for the official Hall of Fame introduction. After all, Jones was the person who told him he’s making it to Canton.

“You were such an important part of my career, such an important part of my life,” DeMarcus Ware told Jerry Jones. “When I walked in and you said to me, it was life changing.”

Jones also has introduced several Cowboy stars as Hall of Fame inductees. He did so for receiver Michael Irvin, running back Emmitt Smith and offensive lineman Larry Allen.

Jones was part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2017.