Jerry Rice Goes Viral for Necklace He’s Wearing at Tonight’s Game between 49ers, Cowboys

Jerry Rice is widely considered to be the greatest NFL receiver of all-time, and he isn’t shying away from that label. The former 49ers wideout was in attendance for a Divisional Round playoff game between San Francisco and Dallas on Sunday, where he caught attention for wearing a necklace that boasted his GOAT status.

NFL reporter Warren Sharp posted a photo on Twitter of the necklace, which featured a mini 49ers helmet hanging from the end. The back of the helmet had “GOAT” written on it.

Jerry Rice’s chain is absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/wiD5zdD8Gv — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 22, 2023

Rice’s status as the greatest receiver of all-time is hardly up for debate, as he ranks as the NFL’s career leader in receiving yards with 22,895. That is more than 5,000 yards ahead of Larry Fitzgerald, who is second on the list. Rice also caught 197 touchdowns over his 20-year career.

More than just the stats, however, Rice also won three Super Bowls with the 49ers to cement his name in league history.

San Francisco has not won a Super Bowl since 1994 with Rice, though it has made the game twice since then. This year, the 49ers entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will hope to take down Dallas to punch their ticket to the NFC title game.