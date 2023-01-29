Jerry Rice Rocks Legendary Bling Once Again, Shows Off Super Bowl Rings To Philadelphia Crowd

Jerry Rice won three Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers. He brought all of them to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game between San Francisco and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before the game and while standing on the field, Rice put on his rings and showed them off to the Lincoln Financial Field crowd.

Rice was named an honorary captain for the game along with Brian Dawkins.

Jerry Rice just pulled out all his Super Bowl rings on the sideline and FLEXED on Eagles fans 😳 pic.twitter.com/d0bXs3TqW8 — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) January 29, 2023

49ers haven’t won a Super Bowl ring since Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice won three Super Bowls rings with the 49ers in 1989, 1990 and 1995. Those are Super Bowls are XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. He also played in Super Bowl XXXVII with the Oakland Raiders

Rice was the Super Bowl XXIII MVP when San Francisco defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He caught 11 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. The 215 passing yards are the most in a single game in Super Bowl history.

The wide receiver holds multiple other Super Bowl records. These include most points scored in a career with 48 points, most touchdowns in a career with eight, most receptions in a career with 33 and most receiving yards in a career with 589 yards.

Rice is also the only player to catch three touchdowns in a Super Bowl. He did so twice.