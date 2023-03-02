Jerry Richardson, Former Carolina Panthers Owner and Founder, Dead at 86

Jerry Richardson, the original owner of the Carolina Panthers, has died.

The Panthers confirmed that Richardson had passed away, sharing the sad news on the team’s social media accounts. He died Wednesday night. Richardson was 86.

The team tweeted: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of former owner Jerry Richardson.”

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former owner Jerry Richardson. pic.twitter.com/9Cjn0PSYW2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 2, 2023

Richardson, who played for the Baltimore Colts in the late 1950s, bought the Panthers in 1993. He became the first former NFL player to make the jump to owner since George Halas bought the Bears. As a Colt, Richardson caught the winning touchdown pass from Johnny Unitas to give Baltimore the1959 NFL title. Unitas, the legendary quarterback, was Richardson’s roommate.

Richardson left the NFL and got into the food and restaurant business.

Thanks to Jerry Richardson, Panthers Became 29th NFL Franchise

The Panthers, as the 29th team, entered the league as an expansion franchise in 1995. Richardson owned the team for 23 years.

Current owners Dave and Nicole Tepper issued a statement, calling Richardson’s contributions to football in Carolina as “historic.” The couple bought the Panthers from Richardson in 2018 for a then record $2.275 billion.

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic,” the Teppers said. “With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole (Tepper) and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind (Richardson’s widow), the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort.”

Statement from David & Nicole Tepper on the Passing of Jerry Richardson. pic.twitter.com/XHFfXfclRD — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) March 2, 2023

The Panthers did not reveal a cause of death. But Richardson had dealt with heart issues for decades. In fact, he received a heart transplant in 2009 at the age of 72.

He sold the team to Tepper after giving up control of the Panthers at the end of the 2017 season. After published allegations by Sports Illustrated, the NFL fined Richardson $2.75 million. A league investigation concluded Richardson was guilty of inappropriate behavior.