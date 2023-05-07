Jessica Alba hilariously recalls Sauce Gardner, Aaron Rodgers situation during Rich Eisen interview

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is going to have to do some homework if he wants to continue rubbing elbows with some of the biggest celebrities.

Gardner, a star in his own right having earned All-Pro honors his rookie season in 2022, was in attendance alongside fellow Jets teammate Aaron Rodgers for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference second-round showdown between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat Tuesday night.

The two were to be seated near actress and “Dark Angel” star Jessica Alba, which didn’t mean all that much to Gardner. That’s because the 22-year-old had no idea who Alba was, leaving Rodgers stunned.

Alba has since addressed her first interaction with Gardner on “The Rich Eisen Show,” and turns out, she wasn’t the only celebrity Gardner didn’t recognize.

Jessica Alba explains what happened between @iamSauceGardner and Aaron Rodgers in the Knicks game



"This kid has this giant Sauce Diamond necklace and I was like wow."



"He didn't know anybody (famous)."



(🎥 @RichEisenShow)pic.twitter.com/Zm7N1Z1JEqhttps://t.co/RlSL57brvS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 7, 2023

“He’s wearing a lot of diamonds… and my friend from Detroit, they started chatting and he was actually very polite and very sweet,” Alba said. “You see someone wearing a lot of giant diamonds, sometimes it’s a little intimidating to me. But he was actually very sweet. Aaron Rodgers was like pointing to everyone in the room like, ‘Do you know who that is? Do you know who that is? Do you know who that is?’ And I think it was like a joke because the kid [Gardner] didn’t know anybody.”

Alba said she wasn’t sure the list of celebrities Rodgers was pointing at. Other celebrities in attendance were tennis legend Roger Federer, actor Tracy Morgan and former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia among others.

The New York media asked Gardner about the interaction the following day.

“He was just picking on me a little bit for being young,” Gardner said. “You know, like, we was getting seated and he was like, ‘Oh, we’re about to sit by’ — what’s her name? — ‘We’re about to sit by Jessica Alba.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know who that is,’ and he looked at me like I’m crazy. You know what I mean? It was just great being able to sit over there and I got to meet her and one of her friends who was from Detroit actually.

“It was great vibes, but that whole night, he would just keep asking me out of nowhere, ‘Do you know who that person is?’ and I’m like, ‘Bro, that’s Amar’e Stoudemire, I know who that is. Now you just picking on me at this point.'”