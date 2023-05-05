Jessica Alba shares pickup line Sauce Gardner used at Knicks game

Be careful what you say around Jessica Alba and her friends. If you’re not overly cautious, you could wind up like New York Jets defensive back Sauce Gardner, and have your secrets revealed on social media.

Recently, Gardner attended the New York Knicks-Miami Heat NBA playoff game with new teammate Aaron Rodgers at Madison Square Garden. The seats that Gardner and Rodgers had were located next to Alba and one of her friends.

Funny enough, Gardner had no clue who Alba was. Rodgers gave his new teammate a hard time, but it didn’t stop the defensive back from dropping a pick-up line on the actress’s friend. And now, everyone knows exactly what he said.

Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo “How can I get caught up when I’m the catch” 😂 . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you… — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) May 4, 2023

“I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name,” Alba wrote on Twitter. “He said to my girl (Lizzy Mathis) ‘How can I get caught up when I’m the catch.’ But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder Aaron Rodgers and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you.”

Now the secret is out. Not only was Gardner oblivious to who Alba was, he swooned over her friend. Hey, shoot your shot, right?

We also love how Alba had no problem opening up about the experience on social media, even if it involves an NFL star. So, now you’ve been warned. If you’re around the actress and her friends, watch what you say. It may just wind up on Twitter.

Sauce Gardner explains his conversation about Jessica Alba with Aaron Rodgers

Apparently, Rodgers was completely at a loss when Gardner revealed he didn’t know about Alba, In a funny press conference, the defensive back explained the situation from the game.

“He was just picking on me a little bit for being young. We were getting seated and he was like, ‘Oh, we’re about to sit by …,” Gardner said, forgetting Alba’s name, ‘We’re about to sit by Jessica Alba.’

“And I’m just like, ‘Oh, I don’t know who that is.’ And he just looked at me — he looked at me like I’m crazy. You know what I mean?”

Gardner then also revealed that he did, in fact, get to meet Alba and one of her friends. But Rodgers apparently kept giving his teammate a hard time throughout the remainder of the game.

That’s the price you pay when you don’t know about Jessica Alba, apparently. It’s also probably a story that Rodgers will never let Gardner live down, no matter how long they play together.