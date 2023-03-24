Jets’ Breece Hall Apparently Doesn’t Like Ezekiel Elliott Being Linked to New York

New York Jets running back Breece Hall doesn’t want any more company in the backfield. Even if that means turning away a three-time Pro Bowl rusher in Ezekiel Elliott.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Elliott — currently a free agent — narrowed his list of interests down to three NFL teams. He’s strongly considering the Jets, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.

But Hall isn’t exactly interested in sharing a locker room with Zeke. He took to Twitter after hearing about the report from Schefter.

“I think we good over here,” Hall wrote on Twitter tagging fellow running back Michael Carter. He later deleted the tweet.

Hall and Carter led the Jets in the rushing attack during the 2022 season. Hall was the team’s top rusher with 463 yards and four touchdowns. Carter followed that up with 402 yards and three touchdowns.

The Jets are in the process of landing four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. With Elliott available in free agency, New York could really revamp its offense entering 2023.

Whether or not it would be enough to turn the Jets into a Super Bowl contender? That’s a tough question to answer. But Having Rodgers and Elliott on the same field? It would at least create must-watch television.

As fun as it might be not everyone is on board. Hall certainly doesn’t seem interested in bringing the former Dallas Cowboy to the Big Apple.

Could Ezekiel Elliott Sport Old Number with New York Jets?

We’re not sure where Ezekiel Elliott will land, but he reportedly wants to make a decision by the end of next week. So, there shouldn’t be any extended drama regarding his future.

The drama relating to Zeke that we’d like to know more about? Will he be wearing his old number?

Elliott sported the No. 21 jersey during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That’s because the NFL’s jersey rules didn’t allow running backs to wear numbers in the teens when Zeke entered the league in 2016.

That’s changed. Now, Elliott wants his old number saying, “I want my #15 back” on Twitter. Zeke famously donned that number during his fabulous college football career at Ohio State.

I want my #15 back — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) March 23, 2023

Dating back to his Ohio State days it really hasn’t mattered what number Elliott has worn. He found success with No. 15 with the Buckeyes — winning a national championship in 2014.

With the Cowboys Elliott earned three Pro Bowl appearances and was a two-time NFL rushing yards leader wearing the No. 21.

So, wherever Elliott lands, it’ll be interesting to see if an organization helps the running back out and lets him sport his old number again.